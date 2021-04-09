Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Mumbai,
UPDATED: April 10, 2021, 1:18 AM

India's forex reserves down by over $2.4 bn

GK News Network
Mumbai,
UPDATED: April 10, 2021, 1:18 AM

India’s foreign exchange reserves fell $2.415 billion during the week ended April 2.

According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) weekly statistical supplement, the reserves decreased to $576.869 billion from $579.285 billion reported for the week ended March 26.

Trending News

Nursing Colleges of IUST commemorates World Health Day

Riyaz Punjabi in this file photo (GK Picture)

CUK condoles demise of Prof Riyaz Punjabi

DC Bandipora hands over sports items to YSS officers for Gurez Youth

JK Panchayat Raj Movement stages protest, demand more powers

India’s forex reserves comprise foreign currency assets (FCAs), gold reserves, special drawing rights (SDRs), and the country’s reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

On a weekly basis, FCAs, the largest component of the forex reserves, edged lower by $1.515 billion to $536.438 billion.

Similarly, the value of the country’s gold reserves fell by $884 million to $34.023 billion. The SDR value slipped by $4 million at $1.486 billion.

Latest News

Nursing Colleges of IUST commemorates World Health Day

Riyaz Punjabi in this file photo (GK Picture)

CUK condoles demise of Prof Riyaz Punjabi

Representational Photo

8 arrested for illegal mining in Handwara

8.91 lakh saplings planted over 585 ha forest land in South Kashmir

On the same note, the country’s reserve position with the IMF inched lower by $12 million to $4.923 billion.

Related News