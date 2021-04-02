Business, Today's Paper
Editor Online
UPDATED: April 3, 2021, 1:21 AM

IndiGo introduces door-to-door baggage transfer service

Editor Online
UPDATED: April 3, 2021, 1:21 AM

Airline major IndiGo on Friday said that it has partnered with on-demand platform CarterPorter to provide door-to-door baggage delivery service.

The airline has commenced the service from April 1, in New Delhi and Hyderabad and will subsequently launch it in Mumbai and Bengaluru for delivery to and from home and airport.

Trending News

Spike In COVID-19 Positive Cases | Govt authorizes DCs to take call on continuation of class work

File Photo of Dr Nisar ul Hassan

DAK calls for mutant testing as Covid-19 cases resurge

Farooq, Omar Abdullah condole demise of Abdul Gani Wani

PDP stages protest on vehicle re-registration, demands rollback

The airline said the facility will enable passengers to travel “worry-free” as CarterPorter will transfer their baggage contactless from one destination to another with added assistance inside the terminal. According to the airline, the service starts at a nominal rate of Rs 630 for one way. “The service will bring relief to customers who may want to travel with additional baggage from home to airport or would like to go for a meeting directly from airport without carrying bags,” said Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo.

Related News