Indus Discoveries announces tie-up with UK based education consultancy

Indus Discoveries today announced its partnership with Theseus Aspire, a leading Educational Consultancy in the United Kingdom.

In a press handout the consultancy said Yasin Zargar Managing Director of Indus Discoveries decided to create this partnership with one of the leading educationalists in the UK, Dr Dominic Shellard – to offer value for money support to ensure students are given the highest quality support to achieve their dreams of the finest international education.”

In the handout Dominic Shellard, Founder of Thesus Aspire United Kingdom comments. “I am delighted to be partnering with Yasin Zargar and Indus in this unique collaboration to provide honest, ethical advice and support to students from Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh who have aspirations to study at a British university. The pandemic has shrunk many horizons, but we are committed to forging the very strongest links between Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh and the UK.”

“As our opening initiative, we will be offering the following FREE presentations delivered by Dr Dominic Shellard; Why study in the UK? How to get a place at a British university, How to revise successfully for your exams. Please register your interest here: aspire@indusdiscoveries.com.”