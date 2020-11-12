Industrial Association Kashmir pitches for dry port

An oath taking ceremony of Industrial Association Kashmir was held at Khonmoh today during which the association pitched for establishing a Dry port in Kashmir.

According to a statement, the ceremony was also organized to welcome the newly formed body headed by Imran Murtaza of Agrino Snacking who won by a margin of 26 votes. While address the gathering Imran said that industries are in dire need of a dry port and marketing intervention package. He called for infrastructure upgradation in all the industrial estates.

The event was also addressed by other speakers who deliberated on the topic of entrepreneurship and scope of manufacturing sector in Kashmir. The speakers also lauded the role of JK Bank in the growth of industrial sector in the estate. Industrial estate Khunmoh produces variety of products like POP, Bakery, cement products, milk and furniture mainly for consumption of local market.