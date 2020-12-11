International Mountain Day-2020 celebrated

The International Mountain Day- 2020 was celebrated with great fervour by the Adventure lovers in Kashmir Valley with the main function organised by the Directorate of Tourism, Kashmir at TRC, Srinagar.

IPS officer Aparna Kumar was the chief guest on the occasion. She is the 1st woman IPS officer to complete “Seven Summits” Challenge. She successfully conquered the South and North Poles.

Aparna Kumar was very impressed by the presence of large number of girls amongst the participants and said that adventure knows no gender “If one has the passion and will, nothing is impossible,” she said. She also exhorted on preserving mountain bio diversity by practicing sustainable tourism and adventure tourism activities.

Director Tourism, Nisar Ahmad Wani said that besides other tourism products, adventure tourism in Kashmir has immense potential for which department has been promoting it outside JK through print and electronic media, social media besides participating in travel trade meets.

Directorate of Tourism, Kashmir also conferred posthumously, Lifetime Achievement Award, to Late Mohammad Ashraf Batkoo in recognition of his outstanding contribution in promoting mountaineering and adventure tourism in Jammu & Kashmir.

During the function, the award of excellence was, posthumously, presented to Late Fhzal Fayaz Wani for promoting Extreme Mountain Biking in Jammu and Kashmir and Late Bashir Ahmad Damna for promoting adventure sports, especially Mountain Biking and Cycling in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier in the morning Aparna Kumar and Director Tourism Kashmir flagged off Mountain Biking rally. Also around 30 Girls and 25 Boys participated in the Sport climbing competition held at the Artificial Climbing Wall, Nowgam.