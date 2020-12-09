Business, Today's Paper
International Mountain Day | Various activities to celebrate the biodiversity, adventure on Dec 11-12

With an aim to protect the mountain biodiversity, the Tourism Department Kashmir and Adventure Tour Operators Association of Kashmir (ATOAK) in association with J&K Mountaineering & Hiking Club JKMHC, J&K Ski Mountaineering Association JKSMA and J&K Mountain Biking Association JKMBA is celebrating international mountain day on 11th and 12th December at different places in the valley.

According to a statement by ATOAK, “the two day long celebrations will see a host of activities, including a seminar on Mountain Biodiversity, short films slideshows and presentations by the eminent scholars and subject experts. Besides, some outdoor activities, like short mountain biking tours in Zaberwan hills, sport climbing at TRC Nowgam, first ever snow cycle slalom, ski mountaineering races at Gulmarg and some other awareness programs will be conducted during the two days long program.”

Rauf Tramboo, president ATOAK said 11th December is designated as international mountain day by UNO and this year the theme is “Mountain Biodiversity.” He said that like previous years this year too we are celebrating this day with the active support of Department of Tourism Kashmir. On the occasion the legendary adventurers and promoters will be awarded posthumously, the statement said.

