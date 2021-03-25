Introduce high yield mulberry plants: Advisor Farooq Khan

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan today visited Basic Seed Station of Sericulture Development Department at Mirgund and took stock of activities for development of Sericulture and Mulberries trees there.

Additional Director Sericulture Development Department, Mohammad Ashraf; Farm Manager Mirgund, Mohammad Abdullah; OSD to Advisor M.A Hakak besides senior officers of the concerned department accompanied the Advisor during the tour.

While taking stock of the activities, the Advisor impressed upon the concerned officials for introduction of latest and modern technologies to compete with other regions in production of Silk and Mulberry.

Advisor Khan called for introduction of hybrid quality of Mulberry plantation which will yield high quality Mulberry fruit. He also asked the concerned officials for producing and providing Mulberry fruit to jam industry which will also generate income for the government.

During the visit, Advisor Khan also started Mulberry plantation drive.

During the visit, the senior officers of the department apprised the Advisor regarding various activities and achievements of the department.

The Advisor was informed that Basic Seed Station Mirgund was established in 1958-59 for the maintenance/multiplication of silk worm race besides maintaining Germ Plasma of 32 varities of Mulberry.

He was further informed that total area of station is 150 acres out of which 43 acres of land is under Temperate Sericulture Research Institute and 107 acres is under Sericulture Development Department. The officers also informed the Advisor that Basic Seed Station Mirgund and Tarjama caters 50% requirement of field demand.