Investor entrepreneurship meet held

An investment and entrepreneurship event was organised by Aloha J&K and Foundation world School in collaboration with Crescent Cooperatives limited.

According to a statement issued here, the purpose of the event was to create avenues for financial Investments in Small Startups and other body corporates.

The event was co-chaired by Registrar of Companies Srinagar/AROC Haamid Bukhari and Director PFMS J&K, Shakeel Maqbool. Bukhari in his lecture talked about the innovative culture of Start-Ups and the exemptions given by Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs to Startups during COVID-19 related to deposits and other filings. He further elaborated on the role and necessity of incorporating more and more companies to achieve the target of 5 Trillion Economy.

Director PFMS, Shakeel Maqbool in his talk stressed on the need of more and more institutional financing and appreciated the work done by crescent Cooperative Ltd. The event was attended by many businessmen, Civil society members and former Bureaucrats.