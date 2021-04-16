Ist batch clears certificate courses on Digital Marketing-Entrepreneurship from JKEDI

The first-ever batch of two short term certificate courses on Digital Marketing and Entrepreneurship 101, organized by Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) concluded Friday at the Bari Brahmana campus. As per a statement issued, the objective of the Course was to provide a platform to young professionals and aspiring entrepreneurs to acquire the skills and capabilities necessary for their entrepreneurial journey. The goal was to create an industry-ready workforce who can use digital platforms to grow their careers and face the evolving demands of national and global markets.

“This program provided a platform for young and enthusiastic people to discuss their ideas and knowledge and take their lives to a meaningful end. J&K has enormous potential and needs to be exploited in which entrepreneurs and professionals like you will play a constructive role and contribute positively towards society” Director, JKEDI, GM Dar said.

Dar also informed the participants that the JKEDI is collaborating with the country’s best centres and organisations to provide larger platforms for aspiring entrepreneurs. One such collaboration is with ‘We Hub, the Government of Telangana” in which the JKEDI will offer pre-incubation services to the aspiring entrepreneurs of J&K. He also assured the participants that the Institute would organize many more programs of this nature in future.

The sessions mainly focused on digital marketing channels, search engine optimisation, search engine marketing, content marketing, social media marketing, and email marketing in the Digital Marketing course, the statement said. “In the Entrepreneurship 101 course, the focus was on business idea generation, ecosystem identification and analysis, business model development, networking and negotiation, business plan execution and sustenance” the statement added.

In total, 25 candidates completed the courses. The candidates came from varied backgrounds like business owners, students, professionals, aspiring entrepreneurs. “This course by JKEDI helped enhance my skills and gave me a direction towards achieving my goals and earns my living in a better way. I believe an association has developed with the participants and the Institute, which will go a long way,” said Nishit Sharma, a Digital Marketing course participant. Another participant from the Entrepreneurship 101 course, RijulMagotra, said that the program gave him the confidence to start his own business. The Institute will start the next batch of the courses very soon at Pampore campus of Kashmir and will also open the registrations for Jammu soon. DrMajidManzoor Khan, Sr. Faculty, Vishal Ray, Faculty, Irtif Lone, Incubation Manager, Arsalan Ashraf, Executive Manager IT and all the staff and faculty members of the Institute attended the valediction ceremony.