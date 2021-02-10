Business, Today's Paper
UPDATED: February 11, 2021, 1:12 AM

ITI courses being upgraded in JK: Samoon

UPDATED: February 11, 2021, 1:12 AM
Principal Secretary, Skill Development Department, Dr. Asgar Hassan Samoon, today said that ITI courses are being upgraded as per industrial demand for better job opportunities to skilled youth in Jammu and Kashmir.

It was informed in the meeting that at present 52 Government and 34 Private ITIs are training about 13000 youth   in engineering trades (Architecture, Draftsman, Turner, Instrument Mechanic, Mechanic Motor Vehicle), Non engineering trades (Computer, data entry,   Computer Hardware and Networking, Desktop Publishing, digital photography, dress making, fashion designing). Besides, short term courses  offered in these ITIs include   Electrician, Mobile Phone Hardware Repair, Web Developer, Automotive Service Technician Level 4, Handloom Weaver (Carpets), DTH Set Top Box Installation, CA Store Technician, squash, juice, pickle  Processing, Fruit   Processing, Travel Consultant, Beekeeping, Tractor Operator, Hair Stylist, Solar Panel Technician and field engineering.

It was also informed that Job oriented courses like textiles designing, accountancy, nursing, mechtronics, textile designing and vegetable dye printing are also being introduced. Besides, three month  courses have also been started recently  in Electrician (Domestic), Field Technician, Office Assistant, Plumbing,  Mobile Phone Repair,  Air Conditioner Repair, tailoring, Front Office Associate, Travel Consultant, Automatic Service Technician and  Pulp processing  for 707 students in 24 ITIs under PMKVY 3.

