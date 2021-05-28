JAKEDA installs 2200 Solar Street Lights in J&K

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Gol has sanctioned 19000 Solar Street Lights (SSLs) in favour of J&K with a central financial support of Rs.42.06 crores against the total project cost of Rs 47.84 crores with the remaining project cost of Rs 5.78 crores to be provided by J&K UT.

The project is being implemented by Jammu and Kashmir Energy Development Agency (JAKEDA), Department of Science and Technology under the active support of Principal Secretary, S&T Department, Alok Kumar and directions of Chief Executive Officer JAKEDA, Ms.Babila Rakwal to ensure that the Solar Street Lights are installed expeditiously at public places in consultation with the District Administration of J&K.

Out of the total sanctioned quantity, each District in J&K is being provided 950 numbers of SSLs. During the last financial year, 9107 Nos. of SSLs in 12 Districts of J&K were installed by JAKEDA.

During the current financial year, all efforts to install the balance 9893 SSLs within the remaining time period of two months are being made in the remaining districts of J&K.

Inspite of emergence of second surge of Covid-19 Pandemic making the inter and intra District movement of men and material difficult, JAKEDA has managed to install 2200 SSLs within a short span of 45 days with 285 SSLs in Reasi, 206 in Kishtwar, 230 in Ramban & other districts of Jammu Division and 565 SSLs in Kulgam, 499 in Anantnag, 159 in Bandipora & other districts of Kashmir Division, after following all SOPs relating to Covid-19 Pandemic.

The Solar Street Lights, being highly energy efficient, conform to the latest technical specification as per the Ministry’s guidelines, and are equipped with Lithium Batteries for better performance and longer life. The SSLs are fully automatic, and operate from Dusk to Dawn without the requirement of switching ON and OFF. The installation of these SSLs shall help in saving 8.4 units of energy annually resulting in saving of Rs.61.32 lakhs annually. The solarization of J&K by installation of SSLs will contribute towards reduction of 840 tonnes of Co2 emission annually.