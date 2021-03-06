Jamkash Trucking opens outlet in Akhnoor

Jamkash Trucking, a leading Tata Commercial Vehicles dealer in Jammu and Kashmir, today launched it’s yet another showroom and service outlet in Akhnoor.

In a statement the dealer said that with this the number of Jamkash Trucking outlets in the Jammu region has risen to six. Its showrooms and service centers are already operational at Vijaypur (Samba), Jammu, Rajouri, Doda and Kishtwar.

Giving details of the newly opened outlet at Akhnoor, a spokesman of Jamkash said it’s unique feature is a two bay mini workshop to cater for the servicing of small commercial vehicles and pickups of Tata Motors.

“This showroom, strategically located on the Akhnoor-Rajouri highway, is ideally placed to provide sales and service support to the customers of Tata Commercial vehicles from Akhnoor, Jourian, Bhamla and Sunderbani areas. Jamkash Trucking has always been in the forefront for providing sales and service support to the customers of Tata Commercial vehicles with their network of showrooms and mobile service vehicles,” the spokesman added.

“Jamkash is committed to maintaining the trust of its valued clientele and open to feedback and suggestions for further improving services. Customer support is strength of Jamkash,” the statement reads.