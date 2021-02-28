Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh Branch of ICAI elects new office bearers

The Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh branch of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) elected its new team of office bearers of managing committee for the term 2021-22.

According to a statement, “CA Vinay Jamwal, was unanimously elected as Chairman and CA Nakul Saraf was elected as Vice-Chairman and Secretary. Past Chairman, CA Shalay Razdan and CA Lalit Kumar Gupta would hold the charge of Treasurer and Chairman of J&K Chartered Accountants Students Association (JKCASA) respectively. CA Arvind Dev Jamwal shall be the Executive Committee Member.”

The past managing committee welcomed the incumbent Committee members and “wished them good luck and trusted that the new Managing Committee shall work for the furtherance and betterment of the Chartered Accountancy profession in general and members in particular in the UT’s of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.”

Training on multiplication of clonal rootstocks of apple concluded

Shopian, Feb 28: The Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Shopian, today concluded 5th STRY training on Multiplication of clonal rootstocks of apple for rural youth of the district sponsored by ICAR MANAGE Hyderabad.

The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Sachin Kumar Vaishya, was Chief Guest on the occasion. He said that the Skill Training of Rural Youth (STRY) is aimed at imparting skill-based training to rural youth on agri-based vocational courses in agriculture and allied areas to promote employment of rural youth and for creation of skilled manpower to perform farm and non-farm operations.

While speaking on the occasion he directed to explore opportunities for funding aspiring trainees.

Among others the programme was attended by Chief Agriculture officer, Chief Horticulture Officer and other concerned.

Later skilled trainees were provided certificates by DDC Shopian.