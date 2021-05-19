JCCC seeks intervention of LG Sinha to save businesses in Kashmir

Joint Coordination Committee City Centre (JCCCC), Srinagar, urged the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha to come to the rescue of the business community on the following.

In a statement they stated that the government should announce a six-month moratorium on bank interest and EMI without interest is the first step to be taken.

“Financial support for the lockdown affected traders community, special extension of the statutory dates of GST and Income Tax, exemption of interest and penalty for not filing the return by the statutory date.”

“Waiver on power fee, waiver on sanitation fee, utilization of the lockdown to complete construction of parking lot at State Bank & Press Enclave and creation of interim parking lots in the City centre.”

A delegation of JCCC today also met the Advisor to LG Baseer Khan and urged him to look into the issues being confronted by the business community in Kashmir.