Jet fuel price cut by 1%

Jet fuel price on Friday was cut by 1 per cent, the second reduction in rates this month following softening international crude oil prices.

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price was reduced by Rs 568.88 per kilolitre, or 0.9 per cent, to Rs 57,805.28 per kl in the national capital, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

This is the second reduction in rates this month. Earlier, prices were cut by 3 per cent on April 1. These price cuts were the first in six months.

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged after the fourth reduction in three weeks on Thursday.

Petrol price on Thursday was cut by 16 paise per litre and diesel by 14 paise.