After launching its 4G services in October 2018 in Wanpora, Dawar and Markoot in Gurez, Jio has further augmented its service in the region which remains cut off for six months due to heavy snowfall.

Augmenting the reach further, Jio according to sources has once again delighted the populace of Gurez by making two more sites go on air in December 2020 in Barnia and Korgbal areas. With this Jio continues to be the only private operator to offer its mobile services in Gurez.