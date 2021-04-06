Jio inks pact with Airtel for acquisition of some spectrum; deal value at Rs 1,497 cr

Reliance Jio on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with BhartiAirtel for the acquisition of some spectrum in 800 MHz band in Andhra Pradesh, Delhi and Mumbai circles at an aggregate deal value of about Rs 1,497 crore.

Through this agreement, Airtel will receive a consideration of Rs 1,037.6 crore from Jio for the proposed transfer. In addition, Jio will assume future liabilities of Rs 459 crore relating to the spectrum, BhartiAirtel said in a separate statement.

“BhartiAirtel today announced an agreement with Reliance JioInfocomm to transfer the ‘Right to Use’ of Airtel’s 800 MHz spectrum in Andhra Pradesh (3.75 MHz), Delhi (1.25 MHz) and Mumbai (2.50 MHz) to Jio,” Airtel said. The agreement is subject to statutory nod.

GopalVittal, MD and CEO (India and South Asia), BhartiAirtel, said: “The sale of the 800 MHz blocks in these three circles has enabled us to unlock value from the spectrum that was unutilised. This is aligned to our overall network strategy”.

“With this trading of right to use spectrum, RJIL will have 2X15 MHz of spectrum in the 800 MHz band in Mumbai circle and 2X10 MHz of spectrum in the 800 MHz band in Andhra Pradesh and Delhi circles, thereby further consolidating its spectrum footprint in these circles,” Jio added.