Jio offers unlimited 102 plan for Amarnath pilgrims in Kashmir

Reliance Jio has launched a special Amarnath Yatra prepaid plan at Rs 102 plan for the yatris undertaking the pilgrimage in Kashmir Himalayas this year.

“The plan is designed to address the needs of pilgrims from other parts of the country who are on prepaid plans. J&K has restrictions on the roaming facilities of prepaid subscribers from the rest of the country and hence the pilgrims are faced with connectivity challenge during their yatra,” Jio said, in a statement.

“Therefore, the prepaid users from other parts of the country opt for a new prepaid connection along with a short-term prepaid plan while visiting J&K.”

“Now, pilgrims can take a new local J&K prepaid connection from Jio and opt for Jio’s this value for money 7-day unlimited prepaid plan with their new local J&K number and enjoy seamless connectivity during their pilgrimage.”

The benefits of the plan include unlimited Voice Calls (local and national), unlimited SMS (100/day) and unlimited high speed data capped at 0.5GB/Day after which the speed is throttled to 64Kbps. The plan has a validity of seven days.

The plan can be availed by users throughout the duration of the Amarnath Yatra.