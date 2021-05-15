Jio Phone announces 2 new offers for its users

Reliance Jio has announced new offers for its JioPhone feature phone users for the pandemic period.

In a statement the company said that under the first offer the company will provide 300 minutes of free calling every month to its Jio feature phone users and in the second offer the company will allow feature phone users to get a ‘buy-one-get-one’ offer for every recharge plan.

“Jio working with Reliance Foundation will provide 300 free minutes of outgoing calls per month (10 minutes per day) for the entire period of the pandemic, to JioPhone users who have not been able to recharge due to the ongoing pandemic,” it said. “Additionally, to further enhance affordability, for every JioPhone plan1 recharged by JioPhone user, they will get an additional recharge plan of the same value for free. For example, a JioPhone user recharging with Rs 75 plan, will get an additional Rs 75 plan absolutely free.”

“Reliance is committed to standing with every Indian during these challenging times, and will continue to make every effort to enable our fellow citizens to overcome the difficulties created by the pandemic,” it further said.