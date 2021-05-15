Business, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
Mumbai,
UPDATED: May 16, 2021, 1:58 AM

Jio Phone announces 2 new offers for its users

Press Trust of India
Mumbai,
UPDATED: May 16, 2021, 1:58 AM

Reliance Jio has announced new offers for its JioPhone feature phone users for the pandemic period.

In a statement the company said that under the first offer the company will provide 300 minutes of free calling every month to its Jio feature phone users and in the second offer the company will allow feature phone users to get a ‘buy-one-get-one’ offer for every recharge plan.

Trending News
File Photo of Mustafa Kamal

NC seeks comprehensive COVID sustenance package for J&K economy

File photo

Hakeem Yaseen seeks LG's attention for COVID management in rural areas

HC disposes of PIL on registration of workers in unorganised sector

File Photo of Gh Hassan Mir

G H Mir visits fire victims in Tangmarg, demands reconstruction of damaged shops

“Jio working with Reliance Foundation will provide 300 free minutes of outgoing calls per month (10 minutes per day) for the entire period of the pandemic, to JioPhone users who have not been able to recharge due to the ongoing pandemic,” it said. “Additionally, to further enhance affordability, for every JioPhone plan1 recharged by JioPhone user, they will get an additional recharge plan of the same value for free. For example, a JioPhone user recharging with Rs 75 plan, will get an additional Rs 75 plan absolutely free.”

“Reliance is committed to standing with every Indian during these challenging times, and will continue to make every effort to enable our fellow citizens to overcome the difficulties created by the pandemic,” it further said.

Related News