Jio starts mobile services on 22 int'l flights

Reliance Jio has started offering mobile services on 22 flights on international routes, with plans starting at Rs 499 per day.

The company’s partner airlines include Cathay Pacific, Singapore Airlines, Emirates, Etihad Airways, Euro Wings, Lufthansa, Malindo Air, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, and Alitalia.

With this, Jio has become the second Indian telecom company to offer in-flight service. Tata group firm Nelco has started providing in-flight mobile services in Vistara airlines on the London route.

The company has announced three international roaming packs for international travellers from India priced at Rs 499, Rs 699 and Rs 999 with 1-day validity.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio has launched ‘JioPostpaid Plus’ with several benefits, in a bid to take on the other players, Airtel and Vi (Vodafone Idea) in the postpaid segment.