Jio waives post paid security fee

Reliance Jio has waived security fee deposit for postpaid customers who switch to its network from rival mobile service providers, a company official said on Friday.

The company will offer the same credit limit to the customer what it offers to its existing subscribers, the Jio official said.

“Reliance Jio has now announced first-ever ‘carry forward of the credit limit for postpaid customers of other operators joining Jio PostpaidPlus plans, at absolutely zero cost and without having to pay any security deposit,” the company official said.