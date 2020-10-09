Business, Today's Paper
Jio waives post paid security fee

Reliance Jio has waived security fee deposit for postpaid customers who switch to its network from rival mobile service providers, a company official said on Friday.

The company will offer the same credit limit to the customer what it offers to its existing subscribers, the Jio official said.

