March 30, 2021

JJ Foods opens restaurant at Aali Kadal

UPDATED: March 30, 2021, 1:34 AM

JJ Foods today opened a wazwan restaurant at Aali Kadal area of Downtown here.

The outlet was inaugurated by noted poet Zareef Ahmad Zareef. On the occasion Zareef hailed the initiative. “Wazwaan is part of our culture. I hope this restaurant will carry on the tradition and serve quality wazwan in traditional way,” he said.

On the occasion, Abrar Qadir, owner of JJ Foods, said “it is my endeavour to provide quality food at affordable rates to our valued customers.”

“There is the death of traditional wazwan outlets in Downtown. I opened the outlet for providing quality wazwan to our customers. We serve Wazwaan in small plates in a traditional way. I have also kept separate blocks for serving Wazwaan in a traditional way” Abrar said. “I have made the restaurant in a traditional way keeping our Kashmiri culture into consideration,” he added.

