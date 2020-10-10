J&K Bank appoints Nitishwar Kumar as Additional Director

Jammu and Kashmir Bank has appointed Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretry to Lt Governor, as Additional Director on the Board of the Bank.

According to the order, “Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to intimate that the Board of Directors of the Bank in their meeting held today i.e. 09th October, 2020 have appointed Nitishwar Kumar, IAS (DIN: 05326456) as Additional Director on the Board of the Bank w.e.f. today i.e. 09th October, 2020.

The order also said that the term of Rajni Saraf has been extended as the Chief Financial Officer of the Bank for a further period of six months w.e.f. 05 the October, 2020 or till further orders. Tabasum Nazir, Vice–President, has been appointed as the Chief Risk Officer of the Bank w.e.f. today i.e. 09th October, 2020 in place of Fayaz Ahmad Zargar till March 31, 2021 or till the appointment of the new Chief Risk Officer in the Bank as per the already initiated recruitment process, whichever is earlier.

Now, J&K Bank has nine directors: R K Chhibber, Chairman and Managing Director, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Non-Executive Non Independent Director, Nitishwar Kumar, Additional Director, Anil Kumar Misra Non-Executive Non Independent Director, Vikram Gujral Non-Executive Non Independent Director, Rajeev Lochan Bishnoi Non-Executive Independent Director, Monica Dhawan Non-Executive Independent Director, Naba Kishore Sahoo Non-Executive Independent Director, Zubair Iqbal Non-Executive Non Independent Director.