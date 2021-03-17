J&K Bank bags IBA's Best Technology Bank of the Year award

Jammu and Kashmir Bank today bagged Best Technology Bank of the Year Award presented by India Banks’ Association (IBA) for the year 2019-20.

According to statement, the bank also was runner up in the category of Best Digital Financial Inclusion Initiatives Award. Chairman and Managing Director R K Chhibber received the award from IBA- an association of 249 banks operating in India-in a virtual award ceremony held today.

Expressing happiness over the awards, the CMD said, “We see the awards as an acknowledgement from the stalwarts of banking industry and feel humbled by the recognition. It is a major award and will boost our focused efforts to increase our digital footprint across our operational geography.”

“Technology has democratized the financial landscape to a great extent and we see technology as one of the great enablers of financial inclusion besides enhancing the operational efficiency of the banks in general. As a futuristic financial institution we too will continue to invest our best resources to develop robust technological frameworks focused on cyber security besides keep on fine tuning the digital offerings.”, he said.

Remarkably, J&K Bank has created a niche in Information Technology and Cyber Security domains, emerging as a leader among the peer banks having bagged CSO 2019 Award by IDG ltd, Cyber Sentinel 2020 by Enterprise IT World as well as 6th Innovative CIO Award 2021 award by CIOAXIS.