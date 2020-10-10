J&K Bank CMD calls upon LG Manoj Sinha

J&K Bank Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) R K Chhibber called upon the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan here. He apprised the LG about the improvements brought in the overall working of the bank especially in easing out the business processes for the entrepreneurs.

According to statement, the CMD briefed the Lieutenant Governor that the bank was taking all possible measure to ensure uninterrupted and hassle-free banking services and facilities to the people during the ongoing pandemic.

Acknowledging the UT government’s support, especially setting up of the committee for economic revival of J&K under the guidance of LG and securing the historic interest subvention for the business community, which included the interest subvention amounts pertaining to 2014 and 2016 business disruptions in favour of the eligible beneficiaries that shall help ease out the difficulties faced by the borrowers, the CMD termed the setting up of the committee as turning point in transforming the economic landscape of J&K.

The CMD also apprised the LG about setting up of special desks for youth and women entrepreneurs, saying that this move would play a significant role in translating LG’s vision into reality and J&K Bank was privileged to be an exclusively associated with it.

While giving a patient audience the LG assured full support from the UT administration to the bank. The LG also appreciated the role J&K Bank was playing in reaching out to the people across the length and breadth of the UT.