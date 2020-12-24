J&K Bank CMD chairs 12th AGM of JKB Financial Services Limited

JKB Financial Services Limited – a wholly owned subsidiary of J&K Bank – today held its 12thAnnual General Meeting (AGM). J&K Bank Chairman & Managing Director, R K Chhibber chaired the meeting that was attended by the shareholders of JKB FSL and its Directors on Board.

According to a statement, the shareholders of the Company reviewed and approved the financial results of the company for FY 2019-20. Besides, they approved the re-appointment of Sunil Gupta as Director on the Board. The appointment of Rakesh Koul and Nisar Ahmad Zargar as Directors and Mohammad Muzzafar Wani as Managing Director of the Company was also approved by the shareholders besides passing a resolution for the appointment of Nishi Baru as Director on the Board of the Company.

During the AGM, the resolution for the amendment in Memorandum of Association of the Company to undertake business in commodity trading and other business lines was also passed by the shareholders. On the occasion, the business strategy of the company for expanding its footprints not only in UT’s of J&K and Ladakh but also rest of the country was also discussed.

Speaking at the AGM, the Chairman advised the company to aggressively market its products and services. He urged for the initiatives for increasing awareness about financial planning and goal-oriented investments among the general public.

The Chief Financial Officer, Pankaj Gour and Company Secretary of the Company, Zaffar Hamed were also present at the meeting.