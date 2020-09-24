J&K Bank CMD felicitates newly elected workmen union members

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Chairman and Managing Director R K Chhibber today felicitated the newly elected office bearers of J&K Bank Workmen Union (Kashmir Division) led by its president Farooq Ahmad Bhat at Corporate Headquarters of the bank.

Special Secretary to the CMD Karanjit Singh was also present in felicitation ceremony.

“Your role is important in taking the institution to greater heights. I commend the workmen force for their exemplary work during the Covid 19 Pandemic. Make sure our clients are satisfied with our services” CMD told the Union members while stressing that customer satisfaction should be prime motto of every J&K Bank employee.

Hailing the CMD as staff friendly leader, Farooq said, “It is because of the guidance and dynamic leadership and ever supporting management we are able to give our best efforts to inculcate a good work culture which has ensured positive results and improved customer service despite difficult times in Covid.”