J&K Bank CMD felicitates security guard for act of bravery

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Chairman and Managing Director R K Chhibber felicitated a security guard for successfully foiling an attempt of miscreants to loot the bank’s Auto-Teller Machine (ATM) at Pakherpora Budgam. The CMD presented a cash-reward and certificate-of-appreciation to the guard for the brave act in presence of Executive President G N Teeli and Zonal Head Kashmir Central II Syed Shujaat Hussain Andrabi at Bank’s corporate headquarters.

According to a bank statement, while appreciating the guard for being alert and watchful in the dead of the night to keep the miscreants at the bay, the CMD said, “You have acted boldly for which you deserve appreciation and felicitation. You put your life to risk to ensure J&K Bank’s property isn’t damaged. This act of yours will surely inspire your colleagues across the organisation to remain vigilant and alert to any such situation.”

Notably, Nazir Ahmad Rather, a security guard with Peregrine Security Agency manning on-site ATM at Pakherpora Budgam, displayed his wits and bravery when some miscreants tried to barge into the ATM hub in the intervening night of December 8 and December 9. On noticing suspicious movement, he acted swiftly resulting in fist-cuffs with the miscreants which ended with one of them being held by the guard and later handed over to the Police.