J&K Bank CMD inaugurates ATM in Jammu

J&K Bank today commissioned an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) at Moyhal Sabha near Interstate Bus Stand on B C road Jammu.
While maintaining the social distancing norms, the bank’s Chairman & MD R K Chhibber inaugurated the ATM in presence of Zonal Head Jammu-I Sunit Gupta, Vice-President Sareesh Sharma, Cluster Heads Vikram Malhotra, Satish Sharma besides President Moyhal Sabha Parveen Bali, Vice President Moyhal Sabha Arun Kumar Chhibber, General Secretary Mohyal Sabha, Durga Prasad Dutta and other prominent citizens of the area.