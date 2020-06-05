J&K Bank CMD plants saplings at Badamvaer

On the occasion of World Environment Day, J&K Chairman and MD (CMD) R K Chhibber and his senior management team on Friday planted saplings at Badamvaer which is developed and maintained by the bank.

Chhibber planted a sapling along with the bank’s Executive Presidents Arun Gandotra, Sunil Gupta; Presidents Rajni Saraf, Chetan Paljore and Ashraf Ali, Special Secretary to CMD Karanjit Singh and other officers of the bank. However, on the occasion, the CMD and the top executives planted saplings individually also.

“J&K Bank has always remained sensitive towards the preservation of this region’s ecology and cultural heritage. And the assertion is evidenced most clearly and beautifully by this sprawling and magnificent park that is one of the enduring symbols of Kashmir’s environmental and cultural legacy,” Chhibber said.

“This small gesture of planting few saplings in the park is merely an emblematic expression to celebrate the World Environment Day, today”, he added.

Taking a walk across the park, the Chairman directed all the concerned officers of the bank to think of further ways and means so that the grandeur of the park can be further enhanced for public attraction and comfort.

Meanwhile, a similar plantation drive also took place across Kashmir and Jammu Zones to commemorate the World Environment Day.