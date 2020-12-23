J&K Bank CMD unveils Calendar 2021 App

J&K Bank Chairman and Managing Director Rajesh Kumar Chhibber today unveiled the much awaited mobile Calendar Application for the year 2021 at Bank’s Corporate Headquarters here.

According to a statement, Executive Presidents Arun Gandotra, Sunil Gupta, and G N Teli, Presidents Rajni Saraf, Chetan Paljor and Ashraf Ali, Vice-Presidents and other officials of the bank were present at the unveiling ceremony. Besides, the office-bearers of J&K Bank Officers’ Associations from Jammu and Kashmir regions were also present on the occasion.

The decision to go for an e-calendar instead of decades-old tradition of printed version comes on the back of Finance Ministry’s advisory to various ministries, departments including banks and autonomous bodies not to print any calendars or dairies in order to pave way for technological innovations known to be economical, efficient, effective and above all environment friendly.

“We really understand the emotional connect that our customers have with J&K Bank and our calendar has been one of the key markers of this deeper bond. However, envisaging the digital future of economy coupled with the government advisory post Covid-19 outbreak, we thought it was the right time to switch to digital platform and decided to have the Calendar-2021 in the form of a digital app,” the CMD said.

Having a calendar in digital form, the CMD said, is line with the maxim ‘Future is Digital”, adding, “World is fast switching to digitization of almost everything, and, J&K Bank is keen to introduce more technology-enabled interventions to bring comfort and convenience to its customers. I think e-calendar, unlike the limited stock of traditional calendars, will reach to almost anyone with a smart phone as the user-friendly application is easy to download and access,” he said.

The bank’s Calendar-2021 application is available on leading platforms like Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The application will be updated on regular basis to bring more and more interactive features into it with holiday list of the UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh set to be added once issued by the respective governments.

Notably, the application has been customized in such a way that it has holiday lists of five regions across the country- Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Delhi, Karnataka and Mumbai- incorporated in it with the people having a user-friendly option to choose and toggle between any of these variants.