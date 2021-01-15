J&K Bank commissions ATM at Chhattergam

J&K Bank has dedicated one more Automated Teller Machine (ATM) to public in Budgam district. According to a statement Zonal Head Kashmir (Central-II) Syed Shujaat Hussain Andrabi inaugurated the on-site ATM facility at the bank’s Business Unit Chhattergam in presence of Cluster Head Budgam, Head Business Units Chhattergam and Budgam besides a gathering of valuable customers, senior citizens, local businessmen and other officials of the bank.

The commissioning of the ATM by the Bank has been hailed as people-friendly initiative and appreciated by one and all as it fulfilled the long pending demand of the local population besides our customers from the area.