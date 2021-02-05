J&K Bank concludes online banking exam, signs agreement with SIDCO

The online test for 1500 J&K Bank Banking Associate posts concluded today with candidates, who had missed the examinations on 3rd, 5th and 9th of January, 2021 due to inclement weather, happily participating in it.

The bank’s Executive President (EP) Sunil Gupta in a statement expressed satisfaction over the successful completion of the exams. “Although J&K Bank had just observatory role in the smooth conduct of examinations but I am happy examinations were conducted smoothly. As always bank staff has done an appreciable job. We had made a special request to IBPS to treat the case of candidates, who had missed out due to inclement weather as special one, and I am happy they allowed it for the first time in their history. I wish aspirants best of luck for future endeavours”, the EP said.

Meanwhile, the Bank today signed an agreement with J&K State Industrial Development Corporation (SIDCO) at its Corporate Headquarters here, according to which J&K UT’s premier financial institution will provide ‘Easy Collect’ portal to UT’s “Institutional Entrepreneur” for the collection of dues from its unit holders. The agreement was signed today in presence of bank’s Executive President Sunil Gupta, General Manager SIDCO Hakeem Mashood Ahmad, Special Secretary to CMD Karanjit Singh, Vice President Narjay Gupta besides Manager Central SIDCO Shabir Ahmad Bhat and various other officials.

Notably, ‘Easy Collect’ Utility, a user friendly interface, is a multi-modal payment portal- curated and maintained by J&K Bank-which will facilitate SIDCO to receive lease rentals, shop rentals, flat rentals etc. online from its unit holders. The payments to the SIDCO can be made through digital payment channels including the bank’s mPay.

Lauding J&K SIDCO’s role for creating industrial infrastructure in UT of J&K, Executive President reiterated that J&K Bank will always provide helping hand to industrial unit holders.

“Honourable Lt. Governor has given us a hope through new Industrial Policy. J&K Bank is systematically important bank in the region and SIDCO’s role is also important in making sure the benefits of the policy are provided to the industrial unit holders,” the Executive President said.

GM SIDCO appreciated the role of J&K Bank saying, ““J&K Bank has yet again proved that it is ready to go an extra mile to support industrial sector. J&K Bank’s portal provides one-click facility which means comfort and convenience to more than 2900 unit holders. They can pay their dues from anywhere and everywhere. I am thankful to J&K Bank and its management for the facility,” said Mashood.