J&K Bank conducts Bandipora DLRC Meet

District Development Commissioner, Bandipora Owais Ahmad chaired District Level Review Committee (DLRC) meeting, conducted by J&K Bank, to review the performance of the banks working in the district for the quarters ending June, 2020 and September 2020 against Annual District Credit Plan 2020-21 targets.

According to a statement, the meeting was attended by LDM Bandipora Mehrajud Din Naqash, DDM NABARD Asif Bhat, Joint Director Planning Imtiyaz Ahmad and district coordinators of the banks, government departments and other developmental agencies.

While giving the summary of the performance, LDM Bandipora informed the meeting that an amount of Rs. 151.41 Cr was disbursed under Priority Sector while Non-Priority Sector saw Rs. 88.21 Cr being disbursed in the first two quarters. He said the banks registered an achievement of 19% in the Priority Sector and 81% in the Non-Priority with total of 26% targets achieved under Annual Credit Plan as on September, 30 2020.

Summarising Lead Bank’s performance, the LDM stated that J&K Bank has alone disbursed Rs.190.97 Cr against the annual target of Rs 461.76 crores securing an achievement of 41%.

While reviewing the performance of Banks and Government Departments under various schemes, the chairman DLRC urged the banks and other agencies to expedite the disposal of Government Sponsored cases. On the occasion, the DDC also launched Potential Linked Credit Plan (PLP) 2021-2022 prepared by NABARD for Bandipora District. Besides, District Credit Plan for FY 2021-22 for the District was also approved in the meeting.