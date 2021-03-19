J&K Bank conducts Baramulla DLRC

To review achievements against Annual District Credit Plan 2020-21 for the quarter ended December 2020, J&K Bank conducted District Level Review Committee (DLRC) meeting of Baramulla district. DDC Baramulla Bhupinder Kumar chaired the meeting, organised by the Lead Bank Office Baramulla, attended by LDM Baramulla, DDM NABARD, Cluster Head J&K Bank and representatives of other banks and line departments.

According to a statement issued here, LDM Baramulla Javid Rashid informed the house that against the District Credit Plan of Rs 3826.54 Cr for financial year 2020-21 the district has achieved 46.11 percent of the target, which in financial terms is Rs 1764.51 Cr. Out of these, Rs 1173.50 Cr have been disbursed to priority sector against the target of Rs 3233.87 Cr for the sector, while as an achievement of Rs 591.01 Cr has been made against the target of Rs 592.67 Cr under Non-Priority sector.

During the meeting, Chairman DLRC took a comprehensive review of various aspects wherein he stressed on the need for 100% achievement under District Credit Plan and Aspirational District targets by the end of March 2021.

Advising all the banks and the sponsoring agencies to work with cooperation, coordination and cohesion to achieve the goals and targets of development & progress besides generation of employment for unemployed youth of the district, he emphasized upon the heads of various financial institutions to spread awareness and conduct outreach programs/camps for general people with regard to welfare schemes so that they can avail benefits for their socio economic development.

Meanwhile, under District Credit Plan 2020-21, as many as 75838 beneficiaries have been benefited in various schemes during the period under review.

The total deposits and advances of the district stood at Rs 6005.49 Cr and Rs 4936.62 Crore registering the year-on-year growth of 13.26 % and 15.45% respectively. The Priority Sector Advances of the District were Rs 3186.25 Cr which is 64.54% of total advances. The CD ratio of the District stood at 82.20 %.

Chairman DLRC further directed the participants to cover different stakeholders like ASHA and Anganwadi workers, NRLM SHG members, Labourers, MGNREGA workers, Social Welfare personnel under Social Security Schemes.