J&K Bank conducts DLRC meeting at Kulgam

J&K Bank today conducted District Level Review Committee (DLRC) meeting that was chaired by the District Development Commissioner (DDC) KulgamShowkatAijazBhat.

In a statement the bank said that the meeting, held as per proper SOP and social distancing, was attended by CPO, Lead District Manager, and DDM NABARD, district officers of line departments, Cluster Head J&K Bank and district coordinators of other banks.

Speaking on the occasion, LDM G R Mir informed the house that under the District Annual Credit Plan for 2020-21 of Rs 1464.40 Cr, Banks operating in the area have disbursed Rs 686.31 Cr to 33529 beneficiaries during CFY up to December 31, 2020 thus achieving 47% of target under ACP despite pandemic restrictions.

He further said that the achievement under Priority Sector is Rs 543.33 Cr, which is 40% of target under the ACP, while as under Non-priority sector Rs 142.99 Cr have been disbursed thereby achieving 143% of the target. Under Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan, 14522 KCC crop and 5701 KCC AH&F cases have been sanctioned during this year. Notably, 12686 persons under PMSBY, 6056 under PMJJBY and 694 under APY have been covered so far.

Meanwhile, the total deposits of Banks stood at Rs 2026.26 Cr on December 31, 2020 witnessing YoY growth of 18.90%, up by 13.42% over March 2020 figures. The Advances were up 18.14% on YoY basis at Rs 1529.84 Cr witnessing growth of 13.60% over March 2020 numbers. The Credit Deposit Ratio during the period under review was 75.50% which is quite above National Bench Mark of 60%.

While reviewing sector wise achievements, DDC advised the Banks to improve credit dispensations in Agriculture, MSME, and housing and education sectors. He directed Agriculture/Horticulture Depts. to sponsor cases properly and follow up aggressively under KCC to ensure 100% farmers are covered at earliest.

He also pressed for proper & timely implementation of Govt Schemes PMEGP, REGP, PM SVANidhi, NRLM, and NULM & PMAY to generate self-employment opportunities in District. Advising Banks for speedy disposal of cases, he urged them to cover all eligible persons under Social Security Schemes like PMSBY, PMJJBY and APY.