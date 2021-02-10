J&K Bank conducts financial literacy camps in Budgam

J&K Bank’s Financial Literature Credit Counselling (FLCC) center Budgam conducted various awareness camps in Soibugh and B K Pora blocks of Budgam District as part of ongoing Financial Literacy Week under the theme “Developing Credit Discipline and Encourage Availing Credit from Formal Financial Institutions as per Requirement.”

In a statement the bank said that during the course of camps, the people were encouraged to avail facilities from formal financial institutes and made aware about benefits of developing credit discipline. The participants were educated about importance of having financial and digital literacy vis-à-vis various social security schemes. The organisers pressed for availing various employment generating schemes, Kisan Credit Card and other financial inclusion products. Question/answer sessions were also conducted in the camps.

Besides Facilitator FLCC Budgam, Heads of Business Units Khomeini Chowk and B K Pora were also present.