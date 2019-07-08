J&K Bank contributes 85% of credit disbursement in Bandipora during FY2018-19

J&K Bank, the state’s premier financial institution, alone has disbursed 85.38 percent of total credit amounting to Rs 463.38 crore among all the banks in district Bandipora for the financial year 2018-19.

Lead District Manager J&K Bank, G M Ahanger stated this during the meeting of District Consultative Committee (DCC)cum District Level Review Committee (DLRC) held at DC office Bandipora, according to a J&K Bank spokesperson.

Deputy Commissioner, Bandipora, Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza chaired the meeting attended by district coordinators of all the banks, government departments and other development agencies.

Giving a complete break-up of the credit disbursed by various banks operating in the district, Ahanger said, “All the banks operating in the district have extended a credit of Rs 334.56 crore under Priority Sector and Rs 208.12 crore under Non-Priority Sector upto March 31, 2019, aggregating to a total credit of Rs 542.69 crore.”

Taking review of the performance of the banks and the government departments under various schemes, chairman DCC/DLRC stressed on the need to maintain cooperation, coordination and cohesion between the banks and the sponsoring agencies to achieve the set targets for development, progress and eradication of unemployment. He also directed the concerned departments to dispose of pending cases expeditiously.