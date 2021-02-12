J&K Bank elevates 18 senior management executives

In a major succession planning drive, J&K Bank today elevated eighteen senior management functionaries after concluding the process of assessing the eligible officers as per the bank’s laid down framework. Through an order issued late on Thursday, the bank promoted nine of its Vice Presidents to the position of President and nine Assistant Vice Presidents to the level of Vice President.

In a statement the bank announced that the newly promoted Presidents are Karanjit Singh, Sudhir Gupta, Ashutosh Sarin, Narjay Gupta, Rakesh Koul, Peer Masood Ahmad, Sunit Kumar, Anil Deep Mehta and Syed Rais Maqbool. Besides, the newly promoted Vice Presidents are Manju Gupta, Rajesh Gupta, Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat, Tariq Ali, Shabir Ahmad, Kirti Sharma, Rajesh Dubey, Rajesh Malla Tikoo and Ajaz Ahmad Bazaz.

Congratulating the elevated management executives Chairman & MD R K Chhibber said that the newly elevated Presidents and Vice-Presidents will have to carry forward the remarkable legacy of the institution successfully while meeting the challenges that J&K Bank is beset with amid the changes sweeping the entire banking landscape of the country at break-neck speed.

“Through these elevations the bank’s management structure has been strengthened to further facilitate swift disposal, effective implementation and timely compliance. While focusing upon the growth of business, it is our responsibility to meet the expectations of all the stakeholders who are emotionally and financially invested in this institution for over eight decades”, he said.