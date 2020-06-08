J&K Bank Employees Union hails CMD

Hailing the bank’s Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Rajesh Kumar Chhibber for exemplary leadership during a meet here at the bank’s corporate headquarters, J&K Bank’s employees union reaffirmed their commitment towards enhancing the core values of the premier financial institute.

According to statement, the office bearers of the union called on the CMD and apprised him on certain issues concerning the workmen fraternity in presence of the bank’s President (HR) ChetanPaljore, Vice President (HR) Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat and Special Secretary to CMD Karanjit Singh.

“We remain committed to work with renewed enthusiasm and motivation to take our beloved institution to new heights of success. Moreover, we are hopeful that the issues concerning the workmen fraternity will be addressed expeditiously”, the union said.

The representatives appreciated the staff friendly stance taken by the management especially prioritizing comfort of the staff and enabling easy access to the management for all the cadres across the bank. They also lauded the keen interest taken by the top management in ensuring redressal of staff grievances.

The CMD appreciated the dedication and commitment of the bank’s workforce during this tough situation due to COVID-19 and promised to provide a more conducive work-environment to the bank staff for improvement of their well-being while enhancing the institutional health.