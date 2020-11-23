J&K Bank holds DLRC meeting in Baramulla

To review achievements of Baramulla district against Annual District Credit Plan 2020-21, J&K Bank conducted District Level Review Committee (DLRC) meeting for the quarter ending September 2020 at Dak Bungalow Baramulla.

Additional District Development Commissioner Baramulla Ajaz Assadullah Saraf chaired the meeting that was attended by DDM NABARD, J&K Bank Lead District Manager (LDM) Baramulla, Cluster Head besides representatives of the banks and Line Departments.

LDM Javid Rashid informed the house that out of Rs 3233.87 Cr under priority sector, Rs 756.89 Cr were disbursed thereby achieving 23% of the target in financial terms while as an amount of Rs 329.97 Cr was disbursed under non-priority sector against the annual target of Rs 592.67 Cr as on September 30, 20202.

“Under District Credit Plan 2020-21, 50417 beneficiaries have been benefited under various schemes till the quarter ended September, 2020. The Priority Sector Advances of the District as on 30th September 2020 were Rs 3007.50 Cr which is 62.46% of Total Advances in the district. The CD ratio of the District was 83.24 %”, the LDM said.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman DLRC advised all the banks and the sponsoring agencies to work with cooperation, coordination and cohesion to achieve the goals and targets of development & progress besides generation of employment for unemployed youth of the district.

He also directed all Line Departments and Banks to conduct more programmes at Village/block levels to increase awareness among the people.