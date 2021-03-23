J&K Bank inaugurates new premises at Yaripora, Kulgam

Continuing with its mission of providing best possible infrastructure to ensure highest standards of Customer Service, J&K Bank today inaugurated a new premisesat Yaripora in District Kulgam.

According to a press handout, the new premises was inaugurated by Zonal Head, Kashmir South 2, Fayaz Ahmad Bhat. Cluster Head Kulgam Iftikhar Abdullah Sofi and other officials of the bank were also present on the occasion amidst good gathering of businessmen, traders and local residents.

While thanking the Customers and dignitaries for their august presence on the occasion despite inclement weather, the Zonal Head reiterated the Bank’s resolve to offer best possible infrastructure to the satisfaction of valued customers while making every effort to deliver a satisfactory customer service. Sensitizing the customers about the wide range of products and services offered by the bank, the Zonal Head urged them to avail of the same. He exhorted the customers to prefer use of digital products offered by the bank to enjoy banking facilities at their convenience. He also advised them to beware of the fraudsters who seek account and debit/ credit card related details like CVV, PIN, OTP etc. to defraud people.