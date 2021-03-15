J&K Bank inaugurates Technology Training Centre at Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir Bank President & Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Sunit Kumar today inaugurated the newly established Technology Training Centre (TTC) at GoleGujral Jammu.

According to a statement issued here, the TTC is meant for imparting training to the Bank’s staff to upskill them with the latest technological interventions and innovations in banking industry.

Zonal Head Jammu Central I Shareesh Sharma and Vice-President Vibhakar Khajuria also attended the inaugural function along with cluster heads of the zone besides various officers of the bank.

The event also marked the first training programme regarding the upgraded software, the Bank is in the process of switching over to, in near future.

Hailing the Bank’s Engineering & Estate and Technology Departments for setting up a remarkable training centre, the CTO stated that J&K Bank will always keep pace with the ever-changing technological landscape in banking industry.

“J&K Bank has always had a technologically well-equipped workforce that is very much open to effect changes in accordance with the customised needs of its customers. The Bank is committed to strengthen its robust technological framework in order to create a hassle-free yet fool-proof service delivery mechanism,” he said.