J&K Bank observes World Plantation Day

Jammu and Kashmir Bank observed ‘World Plantation Day’ with its Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) R K Chhibber planting a sapling at Bank’s Corporate Headquarters in Srinagar in presence of Executive Presidents, Presidents and Vice Presidents besides retired management executives of the bank, who were also invited as guests-of-honour on the occasion.

According to a statement issued here, two of the senior most retired management executives RoufFazili and PeerzadaLateef Ahmad, who had retired as Executive Director and Chief General Manager of the bank respectively, also planted saplings in the bank’s well-maintained park.

Speaking on the occasion, the CMD R K Chhibber said, “Being conscious of the importance of green and clean environment is significant part of our institutional legacy. Planting a sapling today symbolises our consciousness about ecology while primarily contributing towards economic well-being of the people.”

“It was precisely due to this social sensitivity towards ecology and environment that we undertook the huge responsibility of adopting, developing and maintaining some of the most important and historical public parks of the region during the last two decades. The results of such undertaking are there for everybody to see in the form of Almond Alcove (Badamwari) in Kashmir or Rajinder Park in Jammu, besides other parks”, he added.

Commenting on the reunion with some of his former colleagues, he asserted, “As almond blossom heralds the arrival of spring and fills our hearts with joy and colour so does the get-together like this one wherein, after quite long time, we meet our friends and colleagues with whom we have spent precious time of our lives. The feeling of togetherness becomes more meaningful when we see the institution – we all have nurtured sincerely for decades together – moving ahead confidently and successfully.”

The former officers of the bank expressed their gratitude to the CMD and management for the invitation which, according to them, gave them an opportunity to refresh their past and relive those golden moments of their association with this premier financial institution. “We have spent pristine time of our lives working hard for J&K Bank during our service and it is very heartening to see its march towards newer heights. We might have retired from active service of the bank but our hearts and prayers are very much with the bank, its management, its growth and prosperity”, they said.

Meanwhile, the Bank has already thrown open the parks – adopted, developed and maintained by it – for general public after remaining mostly shut during the last year due to Pandemic. The opening coincides with the arrival of spring season that witnesses flowers in full blossom and acts a huge attraction for visitors.