J&K Bank offers 250 Oxygen Concentrators to J&K Government

Conscious of its social responsibilities, being the chief driver of financial empowerment in the region, Jammu and Kashmir Bank today offered to donate 250 Oxygen Concentrators to the government of J&K UT for use during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

“J&K Bank is conscious of the current situation and the difficulties faced by the people it is so emotionally connected with. These are calamitous times and we are duty bound do our bit to help our people. In addition to offering a donation of 250 oxygen concentrators to the J&K UT government we shall be providing food, water and other essential items meant to give some relief to Covid 19 patients and their attendants,” said J&K Bank CMD R K Chhibber in a statement released by the bank.

Highlighting the role of J&K Bank employees in coming forward towards the Covid cause, the CMD recalled that during the first wave of Covid, the J&K Bank staff had pooled an amount of Rs 5.0 Cr that was donated to the J&K Relief Fund through Lieutenant Governor J&K UT.

The CMD appealed to the people to exhibit prescribed SOPs while visiting the Bank’s business units and preferably switch over to digital modes of banking using JK Bank mPay and ebanking facilities to avoid moving out of their homes unnecessarily.

Earlier the CMD held a virtual meeting with the Zonal Heads of J&K UT and the Quick Response Team constituted for the purpose, instructing them ensure business continuity and support to all walks of life and to conduct relief distribution activities at appropriate places in their jurisdiction, especially around major health care centers.

Meanwhile J&K Bank today distributed face masks, sanitizers, food packets water bottles and other essential items amongst the people at various places besides three premier hospitals of UT, J&K Government Medical Colleges Jammu & Srinagar and SKIMS Srinagar.

With Covid-19 Pandemic in the middle of its second wave, J&K Bank will be carrying out such exercises across all major hospitals of UT of J&K.

These relief distribution activities are being undertaken under the direct supervision of Zonal Heads. Starting yesterday, Zonal Head Jammu Central 1 Shareesh Sharma lead the team at GMC Jammu while as Zonal Head Kashmir Central 1 Syed Shafat Husain Rufai was present at the relief distribution venues at SKIMS and GMC Srinagar today.

The distribution activities will continue at GMC Jammu and Srinagar in days to come. The relief distribution at other Zones of the UT shall be undertaken in the next few days.