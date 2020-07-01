J&K Bank opens ATM at Tarigam

J&K Bank today commissioned an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) in Tarigam area of south Kashmir’s district Kulgam.

While maintaining the social distancing norms, District Development Commissioner (DDC) Kulgam Showkat Aijaz Bhat and bank’s Zonal Head Kashmir (South II) Fayaz Ahmad Bhat jointly inaugurated the ATM housed in the premises of Business Unit Tarigam in presence of ADC Shabir Ahmad Bhat, Cluster Head Kulgam Iftikhar Abdullah Sofi, LDO Kulgam Ghulam Rasool Mir and Head Business Unit Tarigam Mir Shakeel Ahmad. Valuable customers, locals, and officials of the bank and local administration were also present on the occasion.

Zonal Head Fayaz Ahmad Bhat gave a detailed account of various products and schemes which are available through the bank’s vast network of branches for the benefit of the local population and urged the people of the area to avail the services of the newly inaugurated ATM.

Cluster Head Iftikhar Abdullah reaffirmed the bank’s commitment of taking banking services to every nook and corner of the district. Notably, with this inauguration, the bank’s ATM count in the district has reached 29 while the overall network has reached 1359.