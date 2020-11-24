J&K Bank organizes customer meet in Udhampur

J&K Bank Business Unit Moungri organized a customer meet that was presided over by the bank’s Zonal Head Udhampur Sushil Gupta. Besides Cluster Head Udhampur Rajesh Gupta, Head BU Moungri Amar Deep Singh and other bank officials, the meet was attended by a group of valuable customers including senior and prominent citizens of the society.

According to a statement, the Zonal Head highlighted the purpose of holding the meeting to improve upon the customer service of the bank besides having their valuable suggestions so as to serve the customers more efficiently and providing easy access to customers including women, senior citizens and children.

During the interaction, Cluster Head appraised the customers about various government schemes including KCC and Animal husbandry scheme besides overview of different social security schemes like Prime Minister Suraksha Bima Yojna and Prime Minister Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojna.