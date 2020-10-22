J&K Bank participates in 'My Town, My Pride' programmes

J&K Bank participated in the two-day ‘My Town, My Pride’ programmes held across all the towns of the Union Territory.

According to statement, J&K Bank had set up its stalls across the UT towns in its bid to make people aware about various government sponsored, social security and financially uplifting schemes.

Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam visited the J&K Bank stall set up at SK Park, Srinagar. Advisor K K Sharma inspected a stall at Parade Ground, Jammu.

Advisor R R Bhatnagar visited Magam stall. The programme in Budgam town was attended by Secretary to Government for Rural Development Department and Panchayat Raj Sheetal Nanda.

Principal Secretary to Housing and Urban Development Deeraj Gupta visited stall at mini-Secretariat Ganderbal while Dr Pawan Kotwal Principal Secretary/Financial Commissioner Revenue visited J&K Bank’s Cama Housing Colony business unit.

Principal Secretary Shaleen Kabra, DDC Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Choudary and SMC Commissioner Gazanfer Ali visited J&K Bank stall at SMC’s headquarter at Karannagar.