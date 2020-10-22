Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 22, 2020, 11:43 PM

J&K Bank participates in 'My Town, My Pride' programmes

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 22, 2020, 11:43 PM

J&K Bank participated in the two-day ‘My Town, My Pride’ programmes held across all the towns of the Union Territory.

According to statement, J&K Bank had set up its stalls across the UT towns in its bid to make people aware about various government sponsored, social security and financially uplifting schemes.

Trending News

Symposium on 'Memories of 22 October 1947' held

EGI, PCI condemn sealing of Kashmir Times office

Farooq Abdullah grieved over demise of GH Lone

2 employees suspended

Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam visited the J&K Bank stall set up at SK Park, Srinagar. Advisor K K Sharma inspected a stall at Parade Ground, Jammu.

Advisor R R Bhatnagar visited Magam stall. The programme in Budgam town was attended by Secretary to Government for Rural Development Department and Panchayat Raj Sheetal Nanda.

Principal Secretary to Housing and Urban Development Deeraj Gupta visited stall at mini-Secretariat Ganderbal while Dr Pawan Kotwal Principal Secretary/Financial Commissioner Revenue visited J&K Bank’s Cama Housing Colony business unit.

Latest News
Representational Photo

Mumbai mall blaze: 3,500 people evacuated from adjacent tower

Representational Image

Tanker plunges into gorge on historic Mughal road in J&K, two dead

Representational Image

Rupee slips 11 paise to 73.65 against US dollar in early trade

File Photo

COVID-19: India records 54,366 new infections, 690 deaths

Principal Secretary Shaleen Kabra, DDC Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Choudary and SMC Commissioner Gazanfer Ali visited J&K Bank stall at SMC’s headquarter at Karannagar.

Related News