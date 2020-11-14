J&K Bank PO aspirants demand change of exam centres

Dozens of aspirants who had applied for J&K Bank Probationary Officer (PO) post in May this year have demanded authorities to change their examination centres from New Delhi to their home place (J&K UT).

According to Kashmir News Observer (KNO), it received a number of calls from PO aspirants who said that they were shocked to see that their examination centres have been kept in Delhi. Younis Ahmad, an aspirant from Anantnag said that despite preferring examination centres in J&K while submitting form, his centre has been kept in Delhi where he has to appear on 27th of this month.

He said that it is sheer injustice with the aspirants who are being forced to appear in the examination in New Delhi, which is far from their home place.

Many other aspirants echoed similar views and said it won’t be safe and easy to travel to New Delhi amid COVID, saying that the authorities must change their examination centres at an earliest.

They urged authorities to look into the matter and change their centres on humanitarian ground. Jammu and Kashmir government scrapped the recruitment process of 250 probationary officers and 1,200 Banking Associates in J&K Bank started in 2018 due to various ‘legal infirmities’ and announced fresh recruitment on fast track basis through IBPS in February this year.