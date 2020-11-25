J&K Bank Preliminary PO Exams | Around 6000 aspirants appear on first day

In a large exercise involving more than 56000 aspirants and thirty-nine centres spread across the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and in rest of the country, around 6000 aspirants appeared for the first phase of online preliminary examinations for the posts of Probationary Officer (PO) in J&K Bank on the first day.

According to a statement, the online exams are held directly by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), Mumbai – a prestigious agency of impeccable track record – with technical expertise being facilitated by the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). The role of the J&K Bank besides being an observer in the exams, is restricted to making appropriate logistical arrangements for the candidates.

Meanwhile, the bank has taken all measures to ensure that the Government’s COVID19 guidelines at all these centers are complied with besides taking care of the convenience and comfort of the candidates writing the exams.

With the centers mostly been set-up in the government and private educational institutions across the UT and outside, more than 56000 aspirants are expected to appear in the exams to be conducted in five phases beginning today across 39 centers including 10, established in the rest of the country to facilitate the candidates stationed outside the UT, who had already opted for the same in their application forms.

Wishing all the aspirants best for the online PO exams, the bank’s Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) R K Chhibber in the statement said, “Although due to the ongoing pandemic this process got delayed, however, as I had promised recently, the preliminary online examination for the posts of Probationary Officer (PO) has begun. I wish all the best to every aspirant appearing in the tests for his/her future career.”

For transparent and efficient conduct of these online tests, the bank’s specially constituted teams led by the top management from the CHQ and zonal offices visited the centers throughout the day to ensure that the arrangements made at these venues are strictly COVID-compliant besides being convenient for the candidates.

A team of senior officers led by Executive President Sunil Gupta visited various centers in Srinagar and peripheral areas to take first hand stock of the arrangements.

“It is heartening to see so many young boys and girls taking part in the examinations and enthusiastic to be a part of the JK Bank family. This says lot about how people perceive and emotionally connect with this institution. We have tried our best to make sure that the aspirants are provided with the best possible facilities so that they write their exams without any hindrance or hiccups”, said Sunil Gupta.

The aspirants expressed their satisfaction with overall arrangements and heralded the bank as main source of employment to the youth of J&K.

“JK Bank is one of the main sources of employment to the youth of J&K and we are thankful to the bank for providing us such a good job opportunity. The arrangements were good and I would love to be part of this premier institution”, said enthusiastic Bisma Jan, an aspirant on the occasion, while as another candidate asserted, “I aspire to be part of J&K Bank Family to serve the people as this bank is the backbone of region’s economy.”